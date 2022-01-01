Large image of stand-Up comic Laurie Kilmartin

Laurie Kilmartin

Next Tour Date

Sunday | October 9

Milwaukee Comedy Festival

7:00PM
Shank Hall
Milwaukee, WI
Buy

with Carly Malison, Olivia Carter

Works

Records
2021 Corset
2017 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad
2009 Five Minutes to Myself

Specials (and other video)
2016 Laurie Kilmartin: 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad
2012 NickMom Night Out Season 1
2006 White Boyz in the Hood
2001 Premium Blend (Season 5)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2018 Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed

Biography

Laurie Kilmartin was a Top Ten finalist in season 7 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She has been seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Comedy Central and Showtime, plus appeared as a talking head on The Rachel Maddow Show, Fox ‘n Friends, Countdown with Keith Olbermann, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Oprah. She is currently a writer on CONAN at TBS and has performed at the Montreal, Aspen and Edinburgh comedy Festivals.

Her CD, Five Minutes to Myself, was named by Punchline Magazine as one of the top ten comedy CDs of 2009.

Links:   Twitter Instagram