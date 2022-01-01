Biography

With his signature catchphrase, “Git-R-Done”, Larry the Cable Guy is selling out theatres and arenas across the United States.

Larry most recently taped “Larry the Cable Guy’s Star Studded Christmas Extravaganza,” which will air on CMT, November 21, 2008. The show includes special guests Tony Orlando, Fred Willard, Victoria Jackson, Charlie Callas, Joey Fatone, musical guest Montgomery Gentry and many more.

Larry also co-starred with Ivana Milicevic, Yaphet Kotto, Peter Stormare, Joe Mantegna, Jenny McCarthy and Eric Roberts in Witless Protection. In this feature film, Larry stars as a small town sheriff who witnesses what he believes is a kidnapping, and rushes to rescue the beautiful victim, played by Ivana Milicevic (Casino Royale). The film is currently available on DVD.

Prior to Witless Protection, Larry starred in the film Delta Farce which was released by Lionsgate on May 11, 2007. The movie also starred Bill Engvall and DJ Qualls and is currently available on DVD. His first feature Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector was released by Lionsgate on March 24, 2006. The comedy starred Joe Pantoliano, Joanna Cassidy, and Tony Hale. The DVD was released by Paramount Home Video on August 8, 2006 and sold more than 1 million copies in the first week of release.

Larry is the voice of Mater in the Golden Globe winning animated feature film Cars from Disney/Pixar. Cars was released on June 9, 2006 and opened at # 1 at the box office, and grossed over 200 million dollars domestically.

Larry was part of the highly successful concert Blue Collar Comedy Tour, which grossed more than 15 million dollars. The ensemble cast of comedians included Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The tour’s success led to Blue Collar Comedy Tour, The Movie, which premiered on Comedy Central in November of 2003 and at the time, was the highest rated movie in the channel’s history. The DVD has sold more than 4 million units. The sequel Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, has sold more than 3 million units and is the 3rd most watched telecast in Comedy Central’s history. In March of 2006, the Blue Collar boys reunited to shoot Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road in Washington, DC at the Warner Theater. The movie had its world premiere on Comedy Central, June 4, 2006, again receiving some of the highest ratings. The soundtrack was nominated for a 2006 Grammy award. His last special was on VH1. Larry The Cable Guy’s Christmas Spectacular is a throwback to the old school Christmas variety shows and is currently available on DVD. The special stars Tony Orlando, Lisa Lampanelli, Jeffrey Ross, Vicki Lawrence, George Wallace, Flavor Flav and many more surprise guest.

His first comedy album release Lord, I Apologize has reached gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The CD was # 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts for fifteen weeks in a row. Larry‘s DVD special Git-R-Done, has sold more than 1 million copies and has been certified platinum. The special aired on Comedy Central and gave the network their second biggest Sunday night ratings in the channel’s history. Larry also starred in Blue Collar TV, a sketch comedy series for The WB network which premiered on July 29, 2004. 5.4 million people watched the show and it was the second most watched show on television in that time period.

Larry’s comedy CD Morning Constitutions was released on April 3, 2007 and debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. The DVD was released in June of 2007 and the special aired on Comedy Central, June 3, 2007. His previous release, The Right To Bare Arms (Jack Records/Warner Bros. Records) debuted at # 1 on the Sounds can Comedy Chart, # 1 on the Country Chart, and # 7 on the Top 200 Chart. This marked the first time in the history of Soundscan that a comedy album has charted at # 1 on the Country Chart. It has been certified gold (500,000 units) by the RIAA. The Right To Bare Arms also received a Grammy nomination. His first Christmas CD, “A Very Larry Christmas” has also been certified gold (500,000 units). Larry has won Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the year. He is a bestselling author and his book Git-R-Done, (October 25, 2005) debuted at # 26 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Larry also received the 2006 Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award.

In 2009, Larry released “Tailgate Party.” The special claims to be the largest comedy show ever recorded, with over 50,000 in attendance for the event. “Tailgate Party” was shot at a suitably large venue for such a show - Lincoln, Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium. The show was part of Lincoln’s two-day “Uncle Sam Jam” that occurs around Independence Day.