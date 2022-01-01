Large image of stand-Up comic Jeff Foxworthy

ComedyDB

Jeff Foxworthy

Born: September 6, 1958
Next Tour Date

Friday | January 28
9:00PM
Will Rogers Auditorium
Fort Worth, TX
See all tour dates for Jeff Foxworthy

Works

Records
2017 We've Been Thinking
2012 Them Idiots Whirled Tour
2006 Blue Collar Comedy Tour: One for the Road
2004 Have Your Loved Ones Spayed or Neutered
2004 Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again
2003 The Best of Jeff Foxworthy: Double Wide Single Minded
2000 Big Funny
2000 Blue Collar Comedy Tour Live
1999 Greatest Bits
1998 Totally Committed
1996 Live, Vol. 9
1995 Sold Out
1995 Redneck Test, Vol. 43
1995 The Original
1995 Games Rednecks Play
1993 You Might Be a Redneck If…

Specials (and other video)
2016 Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking…
2012 Them Idiots! Whirled Tour
2012 Them Idiots Whirled Tour
2006 Blue Collar Comedy Tour: One for the Road
2005 Ron White, Jeff Foxworthy & Bill Engvall: Live From Las Vegas
2004 Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again
2003 Blue Collar Comedy Tour
1998 Jeff Foxworthy: Totally Committed
1992 Jeff Foxworthy: Check Your Neck
1991 Jeff Foxworthy: You Might Be a Redneck ...
1990 Caroline's Comedy Hour

Books (by and about)
2009 How to Really Stink at Work

with Brian Hartt
2008 How to Really Stink at Golf
2007 Jeff Foxworthy's Redneck Dictionary III: Learning to Talk More Gooder Fastly
2006 Jeff Foxworthy's Redneck Dictionary II: More Words You Thought the Meaning Of
2005 Jeff Foxworthy's Redneck Dictionary: Words You Thought You Knew the Meaning Of
2004 You Might Be A Redneck If... This Is The Biggest Book You've Ever Read
1996 No Shirt, No Shoes. No Problem!

Biography

Georgia’s Jeff Foxworthy offered a slightly more witty version of Southern humor than some of the stars he grew up enjoying. Adapting a bit of Johnny Carson’s style of “formula” gag-writing, Foxworthy hit on a ceaseless array of jokes keyed to the phrase “You might be a redneck if…” As in:

“You might be a redneck if you’ve ever cut your grass and found a car…if your Dad walks you to school because you’re in the same grade…if you’ve ever been too drunk to fish…”

Foxworthy had dozens of ‘em, and they filled several novelty books as well as cassette tapes that he sold at his shows. He worked hard and long, quitting his $30,000 day job in the 80’s in order to earn a mere $20 a night in tough Atlanta comedy clubs.

In 1990 Jeff won a “Best Stand-Up Comic” honor at the American Comedy Awards, quite an achievement, especially for a Southern comedian trading on “good ol’ boy” humor. Of course, unlike past practitioners such as Jerry Clower or the stars of Hee Haw, the lanky Foxworthy was not about to take to the stage in overalls or Grand Ol’ Opry finery. He told his jokes with a pleasant hint of a drawl and was able to find some crossover appeal when he appeared on “The Tonight Show.” He was just as likely to open for Jay Leno or Wynton Marsalis as country singers Garth Brooks and Eddie Rabbitt. He went on to star in two Showtime comedy specials.

His solid comedy writing helped his first album, “You Might be a Rednick If…” hit triple platinum, an astonishing feat for any record, but especially a comedy album. He remained a consistent seller. His first three albums for Warners sold a combined total of eight million copies. His 1995 release, “Games Rednecks Play,” took only five weeks to reach the platinum level (it went on to double platinum). It was nominated for a 1996 Grammy and by that time Jeff had been rewarded with his own sitcom.

Foxworthy’s TV series didn’t last long and critics found him to be rather bland. Even in his stand-up it was felt that his most distinctive trait was his joke writing rather than his joke telling. While his TV career stalled and he never went on to movies, Foxworthy has remained a top star on the stand-up circuit and his books and albums continue to do well. Foxworthy’s perhaps the best-sellign Southern humorist of the past 50 years. His “You Might Be A Rednick If…” novelty book eased through over 30 printins and his 1996 tome, “No Shirt No Shoes, No Problem” was on the New York Times Best Seller List for two months. Over 600,000 copies of it were sold—adding to the staggering 3 million copies of his previous books and over a million copies of his annual comedy calendar.

Jeff’s branched out in other areas. He opened “Jeff Foxworthy’s Backyard Bar-B-Q” in Kissimee, Florida. He is the Honorary Chairman of the Duke University Children’s Hospital’s “Children’s Classic Golf Tournament.” He raised a million dollars for the hospital. Never forgetting his roots, Foxworthy still lives in his home town of Atlanta with his wife and two daughters.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter