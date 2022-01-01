Keith Alberstadt

Videos
|2016
|Walk It Off
|2010
|It's Pronounced 'Jenkins'
|2004
|One Night Stand
For over a decade, Keith has been entertaining comedy fans all over the world—club audiences in the U.S., expats in Asia, as well as U.S. troops in the Middle East. Simply put, his style of comedy is one that pulls everyone in. Whether it’s because of his sarcastic approach, his playful attitude, or his southern charm, Keith’s comedy easily makes a lasting impression.