Keith Alberstadt

Born: ?
Works

Records
2016 Walk It Off
2010 It's Pronounced 'Jenkins'
2004 One Night Stand

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

For over a decade, Keith has been entertaining comedy fans all over the world—club audiences in the U.S., expats in Asia, as well as U.S. troops in the Middle East. Simply put, his style of comedy is one that pulls everyone in. Whether it’s because of his sarcastic approach, his playful attitude, or his southern charm, Keith’s comedy easily makes a lasting impression.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter