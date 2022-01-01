Large image of stand-Up comic Jerry Rocha

Jerry Rocha

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Risqué


Next Tour Date

Friday | December 16
8:30PM
Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub Dallas
Dallas, TX
Buy

See all tour dates for Jerry Rocha

Works

Records
2016 Pickle Dick
2013 Take That, Real Dad

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Jerry Rocha is one of the most brutally honest comedians in the industry today. His tell-it-like-it-is, no holds barred comedy grabs the attention of anyone who hears him. This Dallas, Texas native has been paying his dues since his teenage years and has performed all over the country.  With his ability to find humor in every subject, including himself, Jerry proves that he is truly one of the funniest comics out there.

