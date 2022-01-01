Biography

Dina Hashem exploded onto the New York comedy scene after winning her first appearance on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle. With her deadpan delivery and dark observations, Dina’s stand-up addresses her difficult Islamic upbringing.

She was named one of Team Coco/TBS’s “Comics to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival and made her late-night TV debut on CONAN. She has also appeared on Night Train with Wyatt Cenac (Starz), This Week at the Cellar (Comedy Central), 2 Dope Queens (WNYC), Danny’s House (Viceland), and CC: STAND UP (Comedy Central), where her set currently has almost 3 million views.

Dina has performed all over the world, including at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, Glasgow Comedy Festival, Bridgetown, Boston Comedy Festival, Limestone, and Comedy Central’s Clusterfest in San Francisco.

Dina has participated in the prestigious Sundance Episodic Lab and was a writer on BJ Novak’s anthology series The Premise, for FX. She also hosts the podcast/YouTube series Party Line with Dina & Sami.