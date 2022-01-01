Biography

Amir K has been entertaining audiences for nearly 10 years, performing live across the U.S. and on Television. His fun, unique approach to storytelling brings audiences together through his improvisational talent, characters and charisma. Born in Iran and raised in Southern California, Amiroffers a unique point of view shaped by his multi-cultural upbringing.



Amir currently stars in the primetime CW reboot of MADtv and has been seen on Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and MTV’s Jerks with Cameras. Amir is best known for his stand-up comedy, but is also an accomplished actor. He won a SAG award for his role in the Oscar winning film Argo and recently starred in The FOX feature film The Pyramid opposite Denis O’Hare and Ashley Grace.



Amir can be seen live headlining comedy clubs and theaters all over the U.S. as well as internationally.