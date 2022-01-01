Large image of stand-Up comic Amir K

ComedyDB

Amir K

Born: ?
BlueMeter: Risqué
0 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

28.4%

Next Tour Date

Thursday | December 15
8:00PM
Dr. Grins Comedy Club
Grand Rapids, MI
Buy

See all tour dates for Amir K

Works

Records

No records by this comedian.

Specials (and other video)
2016 Adam Devine's House Party Season 3: Point Broken

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Amir K has been entertaining audiences for nearly 10 years, performing live across the U.S. and on Television. His fun, unique approach to storytelling brings audiences together through his improvisational talent, characters and charisma. Born in Iran and raised in Southern California, Amiroffers a unique point of view shaped by his multi-cultural upbringing.

Amir currently stars in the primetime CW reboot of MADtv and has been seen on Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing and MTV’s Jerks with Cameras. Amir is best known for his stand-up comedy, but is also an accomplished actor. He won a SAG award for his role in the Oscar winning film Argo and recently starred in The FOX feature film The Pyramid opposite Denis O’Hare and Ashley Grace.

Amir can be seen live headlining comedy clubs and theaters all over the U.S. as well as internationally.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram