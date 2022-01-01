Biography

Emmy Award nominee Kevin James stars in and serves as Executive Producer on the hit CBS/Sony television series, THE KING OF QUEENS, which is in its ninth season and is seen daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James was nominated in 2006 for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

James started his stand-up comedy career on the Long Island comedy scene. He made the transition to television after being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, where he signed a network development deal to create his own show.

James starred in SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF, a one-hour comedy special for Comedy Central. Recently, Kevin James and Ray Romano Executive Produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special MAKING THE CUT: KEVIN JAMES & RAY ROMANO. The documentary, which centered on attempting to make the cut at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf Tournament, was nominated for a Sports Emmy.

James broke into the film world, in the Columbia Pictures box-office hit feature film, HITCH, starring opposite Will Smith and Eva Mendes. James also provided the voice for Otis, the lead character, in the Nick Movies feature, BARNYARD. James provided movement and voice for Officer Landers in the motion-capture animated film, MONSTER HOUSE, for Sony.