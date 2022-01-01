Large image of stand-Up comic Daphnique Springs

ComedyDB

Daphnique Springs

Born: November 6, 1986
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Sunday | August 21
7:00PM
Comedy Cellar at The Fat Black Pussycat
New York, NY
Buy

with Gianmarco Soresi, Anthony Moore, Graham Kay, Tanael Joachim, Jordan Jensen

Sunday | August 21
10:00PM
Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
New York, NY
Buy

with  Nick Griffin, Sam Jay, Brian Scolaro,

Monday | August 22
8:00PM
Josh Johnson, Sean Patton, Daphnique Springs, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Sean Patton, Vladimir Caamano,

Monday | August 22
10:00PM
Frantic! FREE Show w/ Aaron Berg & Kerryn Feehan!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Vladimir Caamano,

Tuesday | August 23
8:00PM
Dan Soder, Joe List, Preacher Lawson, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Dan Soder, Joe List, Preacher Lawson, Sean Patton,

Wednesday | August 24
8:00PM
Good Eggs
New York Comedy Club East Village
New York, NY
Buy

with  Mark Normand, Shane Gillis,

Wednesday | August 24
8:00PM
Daphnique Springs, Preacher Lawson, Aaron Berg, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Preacher Lawson, Vladimir Caamano,

Wednesday | August 24
10:00PM
Vladimir Caamano, Derek Gaines, Kristen Toomey, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Vladimir Caamano, Preacher Lawson,

Wednesday | August 24
10:30PM
New York Comedy Club East Village
New York, NY
Buy

with Jared Freid, Alingon Mitra, Phil Duckett

Thursday | August 25
7:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Buy

with  Phil Hanley, Greer Barnes,

Monday | August 29
8:00PM
Ian Lara, Derek Gaines, Daphnique Springs, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with Ian Lara, Derek Gaines, Aaron Berg, Kristen Toomey, Mike Figs

Tuesday | August 30
7:00PM
Carolines
New York, NY
Buy

with  Mike Recine,

Tuesday | August 30
8:00PM
Michael Kosta, Preacher Lawson, Sean Patton, & More!
The Stand
New York, NY
Buy

with  Michael Kosta, Preacher Lawson, Sean Patton,

Wednesday | August 31
7:00PM
Audible presents Funny My Way
Minetta Lane Theatre
New York, NY
Buy

with Wil Sylvince, Ian Lara, Stephanie McRae, Alex English

Thursday | March 2
8:00PM
Goodnights Comedy Club
Raleigh, NC
Buy
Thursday | March 16
7:30PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Buy
Friday | March 17
7:30PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Buy
Friday | March 17
9:45PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | March 18
7:00PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Buy
Saturday | March 18
9:30PM
The DC Comedy Loft
Washington, DC
Buy

Biography

A 2018 Just For Laughs Montreal New Face, Daphnique Springs is a stand up, actor, and writer. She stars on Amazon’s “Inside Jokes.” She recently had her TV Stand Up debut on HBO’s “All Def Comedy,” her late night debut on “Last Call With Carson Daily” and appeared on “Punchline” and “LAUGHS” both on FOX.

Springs has been featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC) and “The Comedy Get Brown” (BET). She’s toured with Katt Williams on his Born Again…Again Tour, featured for Martin Lawrence, and performed at the All Jane Comedy Festival. She won the She-Devil Festival in New York City, NY, and the American Black Film Festival “Comedy Wings Competition” sponsored by HBO.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram