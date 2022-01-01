Woody Allen on Sex Sex is a beautiful thing between two people. Between five, it's fantastic.

Woody Allen on Suicide I was gonna kill myself, but I was in a strict Freudian analysis. And if you kill yourself, they make you pay for the sessions you miss.

Woody Allen on Selling Out The phone rings, and a voice on the other end says, "How would you like to be this years vodka man?"

And I said, "No. I'm an artist, I do not do commercials. I don't pander. I don't drink vodka and if I did, I would not drink your product."

He said, "Too bad. It pays $50,000."

And I said "Hold on. I'll put Mr. Allen on the phone."

Woody Allen on Immortality I don't want to achieve immortality through my work. I want to achieve immortality through not dying.

Woody Allen on Ex-Wives My ex-wife claimed she was violated. Knowing my ex-wife, it wasn't a moving violation.