I don't want a clean living guy in the White House with his finger on the button. He thinks he's going right to heaven. You want to feel safe with a leader. Give me a guy who fights in bars and cheats on his wife. This is a man who wants to put off Judgement Day as long as possible.
As women well know, the reason men are no good at playing dumb is most of the time we're not playing.
Every time a friend of mine has a kid I go over to the crib and say, “You know, I used to hold your father’s head while he threw up.”