Kyle Cease on Teenage Girls

One thing that teenage girls do a lot that I think is funny is when they go "One thing about me" and then they'll say something about them that's some weird thing about them at all.

Like, "One thing about me is that you do not talk crap about my parents." I'm like, "Really, 'cause I love it. That's weird that that's your thing."

"One thing about me is that when I'm thirsty I drink water."

I'm like, "Really, whenever I'm thirsty I dip my balls in my lucky coffee pot."