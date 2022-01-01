This girl asked me out one time. She told me she was an actress in porno movies. I'm like, "Alright, when do you want to go out?" She goes, "I'm working Tuesday and Wednesday. How about Thursday?" "Uh, how about Monday?"

Jeffrey Ross on the Internet

I'm addicted to the Internet. I check into the hotel. Try to go online on my laptop. Doesn't work. Call the front desk.

Lady's like, "Sorry sir, we don't have Internet service in all our hotel rooms. But don't worry, we have free wireless in the lobby."

"You're saying I have to whack off in the lobby?"