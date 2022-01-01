Doug Benson on Pot Making You Lazy People say pot smokers are lazy. I disagree. I am a multitasking pot smoker. Just the other day I was walking down the street. Stoned. OK, I won't count that as two things. I was walking down the street. I was putting eye drops in my eyes. I was talking on my cellphone. And I was getting hit by a car.

Doug Benson on Break-Ups Like most comics, I just broke up with my girlfriend and the reason we broke up is I caught her lying… under another man.

Doug Benson on Dry Spells I have been in kind of a sexual dry spell lately. In the past few years I've only had sex in months that end in "arch"... in years that have an Olympics.