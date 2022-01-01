Christian Finnegan on Car Alarms What is the point of a car alarm if it doesn't get people out of their beds to come help you? So if I ever have a car alarm - if I ever have a car - it's just going to be a big speaker on the back of my car. And when anybody tries to break in, it's just gonna go: "Attention! Free bags of weed! Come get your free bags of weed!"

Christian Finnegan on Summer Did you ever notice how short the interval is between "I can't wait for summer" and "Fuck this shit"?

Christian Finnegan on Disappearance I hope that if I ever disappear, people don't look for me based on the last websites I visited. Kind of an awkward press conference for my parents. "Officer, do you have any leads?" "Well, based on Mr. Finnegan's computer entries, we think he was abducted by Sorority Sluts."

Christian Finnegan on Jobs Some of you guys must have real jobs - office jobs. Anybody? By a show of broken spirits.