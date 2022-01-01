Chelsea Handler on Waiting to Have Sex You never think when you're a little girl that you're going to grow up and be the whore. When I was a little girl, I was like, "Oh my god, I'm gonna wait 'til I go to college to lose my virginity." I had all these big dreams. Then the third grade just ended up being such a nutty year.

Chelsea Handler on Becoming a Lesbian I thought about becoming a lesbian. Those bitches look like they're having a helluva time, don't they?... But then you gotta get into the whole lesbian scene, you know, and go buy hiking boots and a truck. And then, who pays for shit? I guess the guy who's watching, but what if he's not there?

Chelsea Handler on Pregnancy I don't like people who have babies and act like they did something that the rest of us can't figure out. Anybody can have one, OK? I could have had three if I had gone through with any of my pregnancies.