Bill Maher on Confession I was raised half-Jewish and half-Catholic. When I'd go to confession, I'd say, "Bless me, Father, for I have sinned… and you know my attorney, Mr. Cohen."

Bill Maher on Kevorkian I believe Dr. Kevorkian is onto something. I think he's great. Because suicide is our way of saying to God, "You can't fire me. I quit."

Bill Maher on The Bible The Bible, if you read it, looks like it started out as a game of Mad Libs. “And then God made woman out of a rib. A rib! Look at that.”

Bill Maher on Drugs When I was in college, we did mushrooms and acid… and did I mention acid?

Bill Maher on Dating In my day, girls used to get pinned in high school. That was the big thing. Now they're getting nailed.

Bill Maher on Oneness When I was in college I had this hippie girlfriend and she said, "Well, it's like, when we make love, there's no me and no you. Our bodies are like one continuous being."

I said, "OK, but how about paying some attention to our dick."

Bill Maher on Male Fidelity Mick Jagger fucks young girls for a reason. He can. Believe me, plumbers his age would do the same thing if they could. Men are only as loyal as their options.