Aries Spears on Racism We are all a little bit racist. White people, y'all are the first people to denounce it. "I'm not racist. I'm incapable of being racist. My best friend is black… He's also my chauffeur, but he's my best friend.

Aries Spears on Terrorism I know when the anthrax thing hit, white people y'all was very nervous. Y'all would come up to me at work and warn me, "Oh my God Aries, be careful. Don't open the mail." Black folks was never worried about anthrax. Because half the time we don't open our mail no way. We might think that's a bill… Y'all want to get us with anthrax, put that in a Jay-Z CD.

Aries Spears on Women’s Orgasms Fellas, you have to stop letting women put all this pressure on us. Talking about, “I didn’t come.” “Bitch, I did. What’s wrong with your shit?” I tell a woman before we even get started, “Look, team bus leaves in two minutes and eight seconds. I’ma scream your name twice and I’ma scratch you off the clipboard. You better hurry the fuck up.”