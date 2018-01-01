Large image of stand-Up comic Yannis Pappas

Stand-Up Comedian Yannis Pappas

Yannis Pappas

Born: ?
Next Tour Date

Saturday | April 21
7:00PM
Fairfield Comedy Club
Fairfield, CT
with Joe Gerics, Beecher, Walker Hays, Frank Liotti

Works

Records

2016Let Me Be Yannis

Specials (and other video)

2014The Half Hour Yannis Pappas

Books (by and about)

Biography

Yannis can be seen every night on the new ABC/Univision network Fusion, where he hosts Fusion Live.  Yannis has been featured on Comedy Central, VH1’s Best Week Ever and Good Morning America on ABC. He tours the world doing stand up comedy and is known for his immensely popular characters Mr. Panos and Maurica. Along with Director Jesse Scaturro, he is the co-founder of the comedy production company Ditch Films.

Links:   Twitter Instagram