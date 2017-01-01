Biography

Yamaneika Saunders has been captivating audiences with her dynamic stage presence for over a decade and across the entire country. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Yamaneika has since tackled both the New York and LA comedy scene by combining her high energy improv skills with a unique vulnerable perspective on life. This mix forces her to go beyond the typical humor one would expect to hear, and allows her to connect to audiences from any background. A semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing, one of the stars of Funny Girls on Oxygen and panelist on The Meredith Vieira Show, Yamaneika is finally bringing her talents to the world stage; let’s just hope they can handle her…