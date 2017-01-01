Microphone Background

Stand-Up Comedian Yamaneika Saunders

Yamaneika Saunders

Blue Meter: Risqué
0 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | December 2
8:00
PM

With  Bonnie McFarlane, Ari Shaffir, Sean Patton, Tim Dillon

The Stand Comedy Club
New York, NY
Buy

Works

Records

Specials (and other video)

2017Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Yamaneika Saunders Amazon iTunes

Books (by and about)

Biography

Yamaneika Saunders has been captivating audiences with her dynamic stage presence for over a decade and across the entire country. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, Yamaneika has since tackled both the New York and LA comedy scene by combining her high energy improv skills with a unique vulnerable perspective on life. This mix forces her to go beyond the typical humor one would expect to hear, and allows her to connect to audiences from any background. A semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing, one of the stars of Funny Girls on Oxygen and panelist on The Meredith Vieira Show, Yamaneika is finally bringing her talents to the world stage; let’s just hope they can handle her…

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter