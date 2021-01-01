Biography

Wyatt Cenac is a NY-based stand-up comedian, actor, and writer, best known for his work on THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART, where he was a correspondent and writer for half of the last decade. Prior to that, he spent three seasons writing on KING OF THE HILL. Wyatt can be seen in Mike Birbiglia’s acclaimed film, SLEEPWALK WITH ME, Darren Grodsky’s independent film GROWING UP (AND OTHER LIES), and Barry Jenkins MEDICINE FOR MELANCHOLY, which was nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards. His one-hour special, COMEDY PERSON, premiered on Comedy Central in 2011. He also produced the film, AN OVERSIMPLIFICATION OF HER BEAUTY, which was shown at Sundance in 2012. Wyatt’s comedy special BROOKLYN can currently be seen on Netflix; he also released a limited edition vinyl-only album of the same title on Other Music in 2014. He can next be seen in David Cross’ film HITS, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.