Large image of stand-Up comic Wendy Liebman

ComedyDB

Wendy Liebman

Born: February 27, 1961
Blue Meter: Tame
3 

Like this comedian?
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Who’s Funnier?

51.2%

Next Tour Date

Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.

Works

Records
2014 Taller on TV
2011 Green Collar Comedy Show
2005 The Aristocrats (Original Soundtrack)

Specials (and other video)
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 2
2011 Wendy Liebman: Taller on TV
2011 Green Collar Comedy Show

Featured multiple comedians. Environmental themed.
2009 The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians
2000 Pulp Comics: Wendy Liebman
1996 HBO Comedy Half Hour: Wendy Liebman
1992 Six Comics in Search of a Generation

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Wendy Liebman has been a regular on late night television, including Carson, Fallon, Letterman, Kimmel, Ferguson and Leno. She has done 1/2 hour specials for HBO and Comedy Central, and her first hour, “Wendy Liebman Taller on TV” premiered on Showtime 11/11.  Wendy has been in two documentaries: “The Aristocrats,” and “the boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story,” and she was the recipient of The American Comedy Award for Best Female Comedian in 1996.  Wendy currently co-hosts UNBOUND with Terri Nunn, on KCSN, 88.5 FM in Los Angeles, and writes LMAO with wendy, a blog about health (because if you can’t do, you should teach)!  Wendy performs at clubs, corporations and benefit concerts throughout the US and Canada, and lives in Los Angeles with her husband, her stepsons and her two funny dogs.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram