Biography

As the biggest English speaking comedian in India, Vir is taking his authentic point-of-view worldwide and is quickly becoming a global phenomenon with his unique and original perspective. Vir has cemented himself as one of India’s top stand-ups, actors, writers, musicians, and festival producers. He climbed the ranks of the Bollywood elite in various films such as BadMaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Revolver Rani.



Through his various tours, including The History of India and Battle of Das Sexes, he has sold over half a million tickets as a stand up and is winning over comedy fans around the world. He has made record-setting premiere appearances across the US, and he recently concluded a two-week run at London’s prestigious Soho Theatre. Last year, Vir was featured at the Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.