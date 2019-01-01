Biography

Trevor has hosted numerous television shows in his native country, including South Africa’s music, television and film awards, the South African Comedy Festival and two seasons of his own late night talk show. Noah had his U.S. television debut on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and has also appeared on “Late Show with David Letterman,” becoming the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on either late night show. His Showtime comedy special, “Trevor Noah: African American” premiered in 2013. Trevor will next be seen as a contributor on The Daily Show.



Trevor presented his one man show “The Racist” at the 21012 Edinburgh Fringe in a sold out run that became the buzz of audiences and journalists and the same year was the subject of David Paul Meyer’s award-winning documentary film “You Laugh But It’s True which tells the story of Trevor’s remarkable career in post-apartheid South Africa. He continues to tour all over the world and has performed in front of sold out crowds at the Hammersmith Apollo in London and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Noah has been profiled in Rolling Stone, Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal, and by CNN and NPR’s “Talk of the Nation,” among others. He was nominated for “Personality of the Year” at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards and is currently featured on the cover of GQ South Africa.

In March of 2015, Trevor Noah was announced to be the next host of the Daily Show, taking over for the Comedy Central fake news program for the departing Jon Stewart.