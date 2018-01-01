Large image of stand-Up comic Tony Hinchcliffe

Tony Hinchcliffe

Born: June 8, 1984
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 25
8:00
PM
Helium Comedy Club Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Buy

Works

Records

2017One Shot

Specials (and other video)

2016Tony Hinchcliffe: One Shot

Books (by and about)

No books by or about this comedian.

Biography

Sharp tongued and quick witted, Tony Hinchcliffe is a veteran of the L.A. stand-up scene and a long time consultant and writer for Comedy Central’s Roast series. Hinchcliffe is also the host of the weekly “Kill Tony” podcast on the immensely popular Deathsquad Network. He has also performed at festivals across the country, including the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Chicago.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram