Tommy Johnagin

Born: March 25, 1983
Works

Records
2014 Stand-Up Comedy 3
2011 Stand Up Comedy 2
2010 The Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival - Best of 2009

Features multiple comedians
2007 Stand-Up Comedy

Specials (and other video)
2014 The Half Hour: Tommy Johnagin
2013 NickMom Night Out Season 2
2011 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians.
2010 Last Comic Standing 7
2009 Comedy Central Presents Tommy Johnagin
2009 The Very Funny Show

Stand-up series that features multiple comedians
2007 CMT Comedy Stage
2006 Live at Gotham (Episode 105)

Features multiple performers

Books (by and about)

Biography

Tommy is an autobiographical story telling comedian who is a favorite at comedy clubs all across the country. In 2007 Tommy was invited to the prestigious “Just For Laughs” comedy festival in Montreal, Canada where he was the highest reviewed “New Face.” He has also appeared at Comedy Central’s “South Beach Comedy Festival”

TV credits include: Four appearances on “The Late Show” with David Letterman. His own half-hour special on Comedy Central, Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” and, “John Oliver’s New York Stand-up Show”. In 2010 he finished 2nd on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He’s also appeared on CMT’s “Comedy Stage” and TBS’s “Very Funny Stand Up Show”

He has also been a guest numerous times on the nationally syndicated radio programs “The Bob and Tom Show” and the “The Ron and Fez Show”.

