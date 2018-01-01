Biography

Tom Segura is a comedian originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, though he was raised in too many places to list. His television credits include “Conan,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” “Comedy Central Presents” (Half-Hour Special), Showtimes’ “Russell Peters Presents,” and Comedy Central’s New stand up series “MashUp.” When he’s not on tour Tom continues to perform at the top comedy festivals in the world, including Montreal’s “Just For Laughs Comedy Festival,” “The Melbourne International Comedy Festival,” “The Comedy Festival - Las Vegas,” “The South Beach Comedy Festival,” and “The Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver.” Tom also regularly appears on syndicated radio shows “The Bob and Tom Show” and “The Jim Rome Show.” Additionally, his noted podcast, “Your Mom’s House” can be heard weekly at YourMomsHousePodcast.com as well as iTunes. Tom released his second hour-long stand up album, White Girls With Cornrows in 2012, and recently released his third special COMPLETELY NORMAL in 2014 and the #1 Comedy Album on iTunes.