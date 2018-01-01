Large image of stand-Up comic Tom Segura

Stand-Up Comedian Tom Segura

Tom Segura

Born: April 16, 1979
Blue Meter: Risqué
4 

Works

Records

2017Mostly Stories
2014Completely Normal
2012White Girls With Cornrows
2011Russell Peters Presents
2010Thrilled

Specials (and other video)

2018Tom Segura: Disgraceful
2016Tom Segura: Mostly Stories
2015This Is Not Happening: Travel

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2014Tom Segura: Completely Normal
2012Mash Up

Series that combines traditional stand-up inter-cut sketch performances of the comedian's bits.

2012Funny as Hell (Season 2)

Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.

2011Russell Peters Presents
2011Comedy Central Presents Tom Segura
2007Live at Gotham (Episode 204)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Tom Segura is a comedian originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, though he was raised in too many places to list.  His television credits include “Conan,” ABC’s “Happy Endings,” “Comedy Central Presents” (Half-Hour Special), Showtimes’ “Russell Peters Presents,” and Comedy Central’s New stand up series “MashUp.” When he’s not on tour Tom continues to perform at the top comedy festivals in the world, including Montreal’s “Just For Laughs Comedy Festival,” “The Melbourne International Comedy Festival,” “The Comedy Festival - Las Vegas,” “The South Beach Comedy Festival,” and “The Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver.” Tom also regularly appears on syndicated radio shows “The Bob and Tom Show” and “The Jim Rome Show.” Additionally, his noted podcast, “Your Mom’s House” can be heard weekly at YourMomsHousePodcast.com as well as iTunes. Tom released his second hour-long stand up album, White Girls With Cornrows in 2012, and recently released his third special COMPLETELY NORMAL in 2014 and the #1 Comedy Album on iTunes.

