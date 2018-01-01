Large image of stand-Up comic Tom Papa

Stand-Up Comedian Tom Papa

Tom Papa

Born: November 10, 1968
Blue Meter: Tame
9 

Next Tour Date

Tuesday | January 23
8:00
PM
Come To Papa Live

With  Dan Naturman, Dan Soder, Rich Vos, Nikki Glaser

Comedy Cellar at the Village Underground
New York, NY
Works

Records

2013Freaked Out
2012Live In New York City
2005Calm, Cool, & Collected

Specials (and other video)

2016This Is Not Happening: Family

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2016Tom Papa: Human Mule
2015This Is Not Happening: Family

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.

2013Tom Papa: Freaked Out
2012Tom Papa: Live From New York City
2010Just Like Us

Documentary about a comedy tour of the Middle East

2009Let Freedom Hum, an evening of comedy hosted by Martin Short

Features multiple comedians

2007Comedy Central Presents Tom Papa 2
2001Comedy Central Presents Tom Papa
1998Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Comedian Tom Papa is known throughout the country for his many appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. TV audiences also know Tom as the star of his own sitcom on NBC, “Come to Papa” [March 2004].

Papa grew up in New Jersey and first realized he wanted to be a comedian when, at a very young age, he heard Steve Martin’s comedy album, “Let’s Get Small”. Comedy became an addiction which he perfected in clubs throughout New York City.

After about four years, Papa got his first big break. He was given a half-hour special for Comedy Central and was hand-picked by Jerry Seinfeld as an opening act on his tour which continues to this day.

Now, he says, “I’m in the lucky position of being able to make people laugh for a living.” Tom has also appeared in the films “Analyze That”, “Comedian” and is landing his voiceover talent to the upcoming animated feature “Bee Movie”.

Tom lives in New York and Los Angeles with his wife and family.

