Large image of stand-Up comic Tom Papa

Tom Papa

Born: November 10, 1968
Next Tour Date

Friday | August 12
7:30PM
Tom Papa: Family Reunion Tour
Brea Improv
Brea, CA
Works

Records
2016 Human Mule
2013 Freaked Out
2012 Live In New York City
2005 Calm, Cool, & Collected

Specials (and other video)
2020 Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
2016 This Is Not Happening: Family

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2016 Tom Papa: Human Mule
2015 This Is Not Happening: Family

Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
2013 Tom Papa: Freaked Out
2011 Tom Papa: Live In New York City
2010 Just Like Us

Documentary about a comedy tour of the Middle East
2009 Let Freedom Hum, an evening of comedy hosted by Martin Short

Features multiple comedians
2007 Comedy Central Presents Tom Papa 2
2001 Comedy Central Presents Tom Papa
1998 Premium Blend (Season 2)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)
2020 You’re Doing Great!
2018 Your Dad Stole My Rake

Biography

Comedian Tom Papa is known throughout the country for his many appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with Conan O’Brien. TV audiences also know Tom as the star of his own sitcom on NBC, “Come to Papa” [March 2004].

Papa grew up in New Jersey and first realized he wanted to be a comedian when, at a very young age, he heard Steve Martin’s comedy album, “Let’s Get Small”. Comedy became an addiction which he perfected in clubs throughout New York City.

After about four years, Papa got his first big break. He was given a half-hour special for Comedy Central and was hand-picked by Jerry Seinfeld as an opening act on his tour which continues to this day.

Now, he says, “I’m in the lucky position of being able to make people laugh for a living.” Tom has also appeared in the films “Analyze That”, “Comedian” and is landing his voiceover talent to the upcoming animated feature “Bee Movie”.

Tom lives in New York and Los Angeles with his wife and family.

