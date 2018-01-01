Biography

If laughter is the best medicine, prepare to be heavily medicated. Tom Cotter’s high energy, rapid-fire style of comedy leaves audiences clutching their sides and rolling in the aisles. Recently, Tom became the first comedian to ever reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”. His runner up finish on the show has catapulted him to the comedic stratosphere.

Before his historic run on the world’s largest talent competition, Tom won the Seattle International Comedy Competition, the grand prize at The Boston Comedy Festival and was voted “Best Stand-Up” at The Las Vegas Comedy Festival.

He has become a familiar face on television shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”, The Today Show and his own series, TWO-FUNNY, on The Women’s Entertainment Network.

Other TV credits include CBS’ The Late Late Show, Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend”, Comics Unleashed and a Barbara Walters Prime-Time Special among many others.

Since moving to New York City, Tom filmed his very own Comedy Central special, “Comedy Central Presents… Tom Cotter”, and was featured in the Miramax film, “Next Stop Wonderland”. Tom has performed at over 300 colleges and wide variety of venues the world over, from London to Beijing, to the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. He has also been featured in dozens of television commercials, for products like McDonald’s, Doritos, Pepsi, and Amstel Lite, just to name a few.