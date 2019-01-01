Biography

NY-based standup comedian, writer, and actor Tim Dillon is having a breakout year. Rolling Stone recently named him one of “Ten Comics You Need to Know” and Vulture declared “Tim Dillon is a comic you really remember.” He is currently developing his own half-hour TV series with Comedy Central based on his Real NY Tour, which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. The popular live show has enjoyed multiple sold out dates including runs at The New York Comedy Festival two years in a row. In July 2018, Tim’s episode of Netflix’s standup series The Comedy Lineup premiered with The New York Times describing him as a “bruising comic with contempt for conventional wisdom.” His half hour standup special premiered on Comedy Central in October 2018 with Paste Magazine offering “Dillon (has) a spirit that no one else in the comedy scene has.” In addition to his TV and standup projects, Tim also hosts his own popular podcast Tim Dillon Is Going To Hell and has appeared on several other top-rated podcasts including The Bertcast, Death Sex & Money, and The Adam Carolla Show. He recently won the title of ‘NY’s Funniest’ at The New York Comedy Festival, and he was a standout at the 2016 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in the ‘New Faces’ category. He appears as a frequent guest on several Sirius XM shows including The Bonfire, Bennington, Jim and Sam, and The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show.