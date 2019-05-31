Biography

Susie Essman has played the venomous Susie Greene for all six seasons of the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Susie is the no-nonsense wife of Larry David’s rotund, cheerful agent Jeff Greene. Mrs. Greene will not suffer a fool or overlook the slightest slight; she invariably sees through every one of Larry and Jeff’s lies and mischievous ploys and rips into them. These hilarious bouts of withering sarcasm and uninhibited insults have become her character’s trademark and helped her to become one of the most popular players on the show.

The New York Times called Susie “one of the most vivid characters in the show, whose off-color tantrums have become an audience favorite the way Kramer’s clumsy entrances once were”. The New York Observer (which calls her “fantastic”) says “she’s taken female cursing to longshoreman levels, pummeling her bumbling, barrel-bodied husband with potty-mouthed invectives like ‘You fat fuck!’”. Essman’s streetwise vernacular also suggests the contrast between Curb’s L.A. setting and her real life preferred location—New York.

The Manhattan-based Essman is a veteran of the world of standup comedy, logging thousands of performances on the Gotham comedy circuit. She has appeared in her own half-hour HBO comedy special, hosted the American Comedy Awards, and performed on Comedy Central’s “The Friar’s Roast of Jerry Stiller”, “Politically Incorrect” and “The Tonight Show”. Her other television credits include appearances on “Law and Order’, “The King Of Queens”, and “Baby Boom.” Essman has appeared in the films “The Man”, “Keeping The Faith”, “The Siege”, “Volcano” and “Punchline.” Her talent and audacity made her a natural choice to perform off-Broadway in the play “The Vagina Monologues.” Currently, you can hear Susie as the voice of Helen Higgins in the puppet animation/crank call series “Crank Yankers” on Comedy Central”. If you live in the New York area you can catch her regularly at Carolines.