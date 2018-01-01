Large image of stand-Up comic Steve Trevino

Stand-Up Comedian Steve Trevino

Steve Trevino

Born: ?
AKA: Steve Treviño
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Saturday | February 10
7:30
PM
Helium Comedy Club Buffalo
Buffalo, NY
Works

Records

2014Relatable
2012Grandpa Joe's Son
2010Live
2005Thats How Daddy Does It

Specials (and other video)

2004Latino Laugh Festival

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American.  Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “TEX-MEX” sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and BET Comic View, among others. He also wrote on Mind of Mencia and produced and wrote on rapper Pit Bull’s La Esquina.  Treviño landed in the Nielsen Top 20, with his 1st Showtime comedy special, Grandpa Joe’s Son. His 2nd special Relatable is currently airing on Netflix.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram