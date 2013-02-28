Steve Rannazzisi

Biography

Stephen Rannazzisi plays “Kevin,” the League Commissioner and Pete’s best friend. He was the first one of the group to get married and have a kid, which makes him as close as it gets to an adult in this group. He started the League because he thought it would be fun but now has realized it just means babysitting seven more children.

Actor/comedian Rannazzisi got his first taste of television success in 2003 as one of the smart-ass cast members on MTV’s Punk’d. After being recognized on stage by Ashton Kutcher at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Steve was quickly signed up for the show. Since then Steve has continued to make audiences laugh in television, feature films and on comedy stages across the country.

Stephen grew up in Long Island, and majored in Theater and Film at the State University of New York at Purchase. After graduation and a short-lived desk job in the World Trade Center, Stephen left the Big Apple and moved out to Los Angeles to pursue his dream career in Entertainment.

Upon arrival, his first job was as a doorman at the world-famous Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard. It was there that he honed his skills amongst some of the most prolific comics in the business, such as Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan and Andrew Dice Clay. He also worked hard on his character acting and improvisational skills with The Groundlings School and Comedy Troupe. After his success on Punk’d, he was made a series regular on ABC’s Big Day, which chronicled all the hilarious happenings of a couple’s wedding. Stephen played the wise cracking best-man “Skobo.” After that series Stephen was cast yet again by ABC as a lead opposite Heather Locklear in See Jayne Run. Stephen was recently seen opposite Eddie Murphy and Thomas Hayden Church in the Paramount feature film Imagine That. He played “Kulik” the level headed partner in the financial investment firm where Eddie Murphy worked. Additionally this year, Stephen starred opposite Kevin James in the Sony Pictures blockbuster comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop. Stephen was cast as the leading character of “Stuart,” the manager of the Pen store in a Mall that gets taken over in a robbery heist.

In addition to performing stand-up, his credits include guest starring in the FOX series Kitchen Confidential, HBO’s Sex in the City, and NBC’s Third Watch. Stephen has also performed on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, and appeared in the feature films Summer of Sam and For Your Consideration.