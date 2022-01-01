Large image of stand-Up comic Steve-O

ComedyDB

Steve-O

Born: June 13, 1974
AKA: Stephen Gilchrist Glover
Blue Meter: Risqué
2 

Next Tour Date

Saturday | July 30
7:00PM
Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour
Knoxville Civic Auditorium
Knoxville, TN
Works

Records
2016 Guilty as Charged

Specials (and other video)
2016 Steve-O: Guilty as Charged

Books (by and about)
2022 A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions

Written with David Peisner
2011 Professional Idiot: A Memoir

Written with David Peisner

Biography

Steve-O is a household name and it all started when he began producing homemade videos of dangerous stunts mixed with comical behavior. Steve-O graduated from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997, and had a career as a circus clown before achieving fame on Jackass and Wildboyz. Since then, he has become a New York Times bestselling author, standup comedian, and actor. His first hour-long comedy special recently premiered on Showtime and performed in the top one percent of all Showtime comedy specials.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram