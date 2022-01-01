Biography

Steve-O is a household name and it all started when he began producing homemade videos of dangerous stunts mixed with comical behavior. Steve-O graduated from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College in 1997, and had a career as a circus clown before achieving fame on Jackass and Wildboyz. Since then, he has become a New York Times bestselling author, standup comedian, and actor. His first hour-long comedy special recently premiered on Showtime and performed in the top one percent of all Showtime comedy specials.