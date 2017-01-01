Biography

A veteran stand-up performer, Steve Harvey attained fame as a comedian and master of ceremonies on “Showtime at the Apollo,” the BE network’s “Comicview” and “Def Comedy Jam.” The Jam was well known for raucous gags and gratuitous cursing, including a lot of bawdy Ebonics. Asked if Ebonics should be taught in school, Harvey said: “I think you should learn how to speak properly first and if you pick up Ebonics, ‘there’s nuttin’ wrong wit it. Yeah.”

His slick skills won him his own “Steve Harvey Show” on the WB channel, produced by the respected team of Bernie Brillstein and Brad Grey, formerly with “NewsRadio” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”)

On the show Harvey plays Steve Hightower, the fictitious leader of “Steve Hightower and the Hightops,” an R&B group that opened for Gladys Knight and other stars. The 70’s singer is now teaching inner city high school in the 90’s. A variation on “Welcome Back Kotter,” the main attraction is Harvey and how he copes with the generation-gap challenge. The students, he admits, “don’t act nothing like the kids on TV!”

Harvey was born in Welch, West Virginia and grew up in Cleveland. There were four other kids in the Harvey household. He was the one destined to start performing in comedy clubs, first taking the stage in 1985. A decade later he was amusing fans on the sitcom “Me and the Boys,” receiving a People’s Choice nomination for “Favorte Male in a New Television Series.”

One of the busiest performers in show business, Harvey has kept his host job on “Showtime at the Apollo” as well as his morning gig on Chicago’s WGCI-FM. All this, in addition to the new sitcom.

Still very much committed to stand-up comedy, Harvey has issued CD’s and in 1993 opened “Steve Harvey’s Comedy House” in Dallas. He’s also created the King Love Center, named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s a youth center, and has helped give kids new hope in their lives. Harvey now lives in Dallas, but maintains homes in Chicago and Los Angeles to accommodate his TV and radio work.

Steve Harvey hit the 2004 silver screens with two movie releases. Screen Gems box office smash “You Got Served” and Fox Search Light’s “Johnson’s Family Vacation” re-uniting him with Cedric the Entertainer.

After completing a second season of the WB’s “Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge” his latest blockbuster animated live action family film “Racing Stripes” with Warner Brother/Alcon Entertainment hit theatres this past January, and featured the voices of Dustin Hoffman, Whoopi Goldberg and David Spade.

And if film and TV aren’t enough, Harvey stirred the helms of his popular daily morning drive radio show in Los Angeles, Calif., and Dallas, Texas. “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” was on the air five years and throughout its tenure he boasted the ratings with loyal listeners. Steve’s guests included chart topping music artists, award winning celebrities, and American Idols. Now based in New York City at WBLS, his radio show is syndicated by Premiere Radio Networks and airs in 25 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, DC, Detroit, Charlotte, Kansas City, Atlanta and Philadelphia from 6-10 a.m. EST.

In 2006 Harvey returns to his roots as a stand-up comedian when he kicks off a 15-city King and Young King Comedy Tour with his nephew, Thomas Miles from “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” as his opening act. The comedy tour starts in New York City with two shows at the Beacon Theater on August 4th and 5th.

Always known for his impeccable and undeniable style, designers on all fronts have joined forces with Harvey in the creation of “The Steve Harvey Collection” which features suits, shirts, ties, hats, accessories and shoes.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, and the youngest of five children, Harvey currently resides in New York City. He continues his unending pursuit and commitment to further opportunities in high schools throughout the country with generous contributions from the Steve and Mary L. Harvey Foundation. In addition, Harvey is currently a spokesperson for Ford and Tracfone.