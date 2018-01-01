Biography

Whether he’s singing an ode to an ailing grandfather (and the inheritance that his death will bring), breaking up with a girlfriend because of her racial make-up (she’s just “too white”), or opening the door to his mind to let the voices inside his head sing out, Lynch is a self-proclaimed “musician trapped in the body of a comedian.” His unique blend of musical based comedy has earned him fiercely loyal fans around the world who live to experience his sold-out live shows, three best-selling CDs and DVDs, and his top-rated Comedy Central Specials.

Raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Stephen is the son of a former nun and priest. He admits to actively entertaining friends and family since he was a child. True to form, Stephen graduated from Western Michigan University with a B.A. in Drama, and found his talent as a comedic songwriter.

Stephen moved to New York in 1996, with the goal of becoming a performer. While temping during the day, Stephen wrote songs and performed at clubs and underground music venues around Manhattan at night. He quickly developed a devoted fan base and became a regular on the wildly popular “Opie & Anthony” radio show. The radio exposure, matched with Stephen’s live shows and rabid following, turned the heads of the Comedy Central Network, which invited Stephen to record his 1st special in 2000. That special became one of their highest rated performances, almost unheard of for an unknown. Stephen’s 2nd special debuted in January 2008, with similarly high ratings.

In 2006, Stephen Lynch stepped onto the Broadway stage for the first time in the title role of “The Wedding Singer.” His performance earned him nominations for the highest honors in American Theatre including the Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, as well as a nomination for the highly coveted Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical.

Stephen’s first three albums: “A Little Bit Special,” “Superhero,” and “The Craig Machine,” have sold thousands of copies around the world. His first DVD, “Live at the El Rey” was certified Gold by RIAA. Stephen has toured with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Lewis Black and the late Mitch Hedberg. He’s also headlined his own sold out shows throughout the United States and Europe, where he is considered “the Beyonce of Scandinavia.”

In March 2009, Stephen released his latest CD, “3 Balloons”, and christened Comedy Central’s new live entertainment division by embarking on a four month, 25 city U.S. tour before heading to Europe. He will tape a new, live one hour special for Comedy Central this year, followed by a DVD.

When not touring the globe for screaming fans, Stephen resides in New York with his wife.