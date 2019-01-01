Large image of stand-Up comic Shane Gillis

Stand-Up Comedian Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis

Born: December 11, 1987
Log-In or Register to mark it!

Wednesday | September 18
8:00PM
Kerryn Feehan, Jessica Kirson, Joe List, & More!
The Stand Comedy Club
New York, NY
with  Joe List,

See all tour dates for Shane Gillis

Biography

Shane Gillis is a stand up comic based out of New York. He was named 2016 Philly’s Phunniest at Helium Comedy Club. In 2014 he was named Baltimore’s New Comedian of the year. He also was in the Laughing Skull Comedy festival in Atlanta as well as Thunderfest in Boston.

In addition to Stand Up, Shane is a regular on Comedy Central Radio’s The Bonfire, co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, and has written for Comedy Central’s Delco Proper. Shane was featured as a 2019 Up Next comic at Comedy Central’s Cluster Fest and a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram