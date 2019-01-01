Biography

Saying what we’re all thinking has always been Sebastian Maniscalco’s specialty.

Except when he says it, it’s a whole lot funnier.

And in his brand new Showtime standup special “Aren’t You Embarrassed?” debuting on November 14, the sophisticated comedian with the chiseled cheekbones gives us a hilarious reality check of the world we all find ourselves living in. Continuing to bring his witheringly sarcastic and exasperated take on modern behavior and etiquette in his second Showtime special in two years, Sebastian takes on everything from selfies that he calls “lonelies” (“Do you know how alone you have to be to have 838 photos of yourself in your bathroom?”) to online restaurant reviews (“Who’s got the time to write an 18 page essay on asparagus?”) to airport check-ins (“I’m taking out a boot,a sock,a toothpaste,does anyone know what two pounds is?”). The special has already spawned the Twitter hash tag #Aren’tYouEmbarrassed, with thousands of followers donating their take via social media on the absurdities of everyday life in the year 2014.

Taping the special “Aren’t You Embarrassed?” in Chicago was a homecoming of sorts for the self-proclaimed ‘half-Sicilian, half-Italian’ who grew up in the middle class suburbs of Chicago (“The world doesn’t match my upbringing”). Priding himself on a work ethic his father instilled in him when he began working at the age of 8, Sebastian made his first dime as an altar boy at funerals during his lunch break to contribute to the family.

Still sporting his Chicago accent despite leaving the Windy City in the early 2000’s to follow his dream in Los Angeles, Sebastian began paying his comedy dues by night playing his brand of comedy in bars and bowling alleys while working as a waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. He eventually broke into the national spotlight with a 20-city tour in support of his one-hour Comedy Central DVD Special. Yet, it wasn’t until Sebastian captured the attention of award-winning actor and entertainer Vince Vaughn who selected him to be one of four featured comedians in the critically acclaimed film “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show” that his comedy career began to explode.