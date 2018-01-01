Videos
7 Minutes in Purgatory - Seaton Smith - UncensoredWatch
Seaton Smith on Rats, hillary clinton, and gays!Watch
The 2014 Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow - Seaton SmithWatch
With Phil Hanley, Keith Robinson, Tom Papa, Dave Attell
|2015
|Bologna Meat
In 2015 Seaton had a breakout year performance on Late Night with Seth Myers, he later appeared on Inside Amy Schumer and the fifth season of HBO’s “Girls”. He is also a regular on Comedy Central’s “Nightly Show”.
Vulture named him one of the top 50 comedians you should see in 2015. He’s bursting with energy in a way that sets him apart in an overcrowded stand up scene.
Chortle.com says “Seaton offers a mesmerizing, livewire perfromance, full of joy and amazing comic energy.