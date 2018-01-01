Large image of stand-Up comic Seaton Smith

Stand-Up Comedian Seaton Smith

Seaton Smith

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Tame
0 

Next Tour Date

Thursday | January 25
7:30
PM

With  Phil Hanley, Keith Robinson, Tom Papa, Dave Attell

Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Works

Records

2015Bologna Meat

Specials (and other video)

Books (by and about)

Biography

In 2015 Seaton had a breakout year performance on Late Night with Seth Myers, he later appeared on Inside Amy Schumer and the fifth season of HBO’s “Girls”. He is also a regular on Comedy Central’s “Nightly Show”.

Vulture named him one of the top 50 comedians you should see in 2015. He’s bursting with energy in a way that sets him apart in an overcrowded stand up scene.

Chortle.com says “Seaton offers a mesmerizing, livewire perfromance, full of joy and amazing comic energy.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram