Sean Rouse

Born: 1975
Death: June 30, 2018
Blue Meter: Dirty
Works

Records

2007Spilled Milk
2006Something to Sell at Edinburgh
2006The Unbookables: Morbid Obscenity

This album features various artists

Specials (and other video)

2008Down and Dirty with Jim Norton

Features multiple comedians

2006Dave Attell's Insomniac Tour
2003Premium Blend (Season 7)

Features multiple comedians

Books (by and about)

Biography

A native of Houston, Texas, Sean Rouse is a self-described stand-up comic, arthritic cripple, general fuck-up, and all-around sweetheart. He recently played the Dave Attell Insomniac Tour.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter