Sorry no tour dates are currently scheduled for this comedian.
|2007
|Spilled Milk
|2006
|Something to Sell at Edinburgh
|2006
|The Unbookables: Morbid Obscenity
This album features various artists
|2008
|Down and Dirty with Jim Norton
Features multiple comedians
|2006
|Dave Attell's Insomniac Tour
|2003
|Premium Blend (Season 7)
Features multiple comedians
No books by or about this comedian.
A native of Houston, Texas, Sean Rouse is a self-described stand-up comic, arthritic cripple, general fuck-up, and all-around sweetheart. He recently played the Dave Attell Insomniac Tour.