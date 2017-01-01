Videos
This Is Not Happening – Sean Patton - Cumin - UncensoredWatch
Sean Patton | Full Set | Live @ The AptWatch
This Is Not Happening - Sean Patton Gets Gay Bashed - UncensoredWatch
41.4%
With Mark Normand
|2013
|HOLY FUCK. Live Comedy.
Compilation. Features multiple artists.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2012
|Standard Operating Procedure
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2016
|This Is Not Happening: Karma
Storytelling show. Features multiple comedians.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2015
|The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail Season 2: The One with the Jacket
Showcase features multiple comedians.
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2013
|The Half Hour Sean Patton
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
|2011
|Funny as Hell (Season 1)
Featured Multiple Comedians. Aired on HBO Canada.
|2010
|Live at Gotham (Season 4)
Features multiple comedians
|Buy Amazon | iTunes
No books by or about this comedian.
My name is Sean Patton. I am a comedian based in New York and Los Angeles by way of New Orleans. I cut my teeth doing standup in the Crescent city and since have performed at Caroline’s, The Comedy Cellar, Gotham, The Improv, UCBNY, UCBLA, The Melbourne International comedy festival (2011), The Montreal Just for Laughs comedy festival (2008, 2010), and many other clubs around the US and Canada.
I made my Basic Cable debut on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham” (2009) and my Network TV debut on “Late night with Jimmy Fallon” (2010). I also recently appeared on “Conan” (2011).
I love doing what I do. Some of you will love it too (thanks!), but some of you will not (thanks for coming) My big plans for the future are to continue sharing my comedy with as many people as possible and to one day fall in love with You. Yes, You, the person reading this bio right now. Don’t worry about breaking my heart because I plan on turning the experience into material anyway. Later!