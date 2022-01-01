Large image of stand-Up comic Sarah Tollemache

Sarah Tollemache

Born: April 17, 1978
Blue Meter: Risqué
Tour Dates

Tuesday | August 16
7:30PM
Comedy Cellar
New York, NY
Buy

with  Colin Quinn, Greer Barnes,

Tuesday | August 16
10:15PM
New York Comedy Club East Village
New York, NY
Buy

with Rell Battle, Brendan Sagalow, Maximilian Spinelli, Alexa Loftus

Friday | August 19
8:00PM
The Garage At Helium: Katie Hannigan & Sarah Tollemache
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy

with Katie Hannigan

Saturday | August 20
8:00PM
The Garage At Helium: Katie Hannigan & Sarah Tollemache
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy

with Katie Hannigan

Sunday | August 21
7:00PM
Lady Journey Podcast featuring Nikki Glaser
Helium Comedy Club St. Louis
St. Louis, MO
Buy

with  Nikki Glaser,

Biography

Sarah Tollemache is a stand-up comedian and writer. In 2017 she appeared on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’. Tollemache followed that up with another late-night appearance, this time on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’. She has also appeared on Comedy Central’s ‘Roast Battle’ and Gotham Comedy Live. When she’s not touring comedy clubs around the country Sarah can be seen regularly at The Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club in New York City. You can now check out her new special, Voluptuous Boy, on Youtube. Sarah is also the Co-Host of the popular weekly podcast ‘Lady Journey’.

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram