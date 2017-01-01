Biography

Sarah Colonna’s first big break came as a roundtable regular and later a writer for “Chelsea Lately”, the E! talk show created by fellow stand-up Chelsea Handler. Colonna later performed in The Comedians of Chelsea Lately tour as well as the comedy special by the same name. She also produced, wrote and stared in the rockumentary series “After Lately” set behind the scenes of “Chelsea Lately.”

Colonna is the author of two books. Her first, “Life As I Blow It” is a memoir which details Sarah’s 20’s, which were marked by drunken adventures and dead-end jobs. The frank and funny confessional hit the New York Times Non-Fiction Bestseller List at #5. Her follow up book “Has Anyone Seen My Pants?” arrived in 2015.

Sarah Colonna was named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2012.

She tours across the country headlining comedy clubs and has been seen on the Comedians of Chelsea Lately tour, The Las Vegas Comedy Festival and has made multiple appearances at the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

She was a semi-finalist on “Last Comic Standing” and the BBC’s “The World Stands Up,” an international show featuring the best comedians from around the world.

Colonna also acts and has appeared in shows like “Monk” and “United States of Tara.” She will be a regular in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Insatiable.”

In 2014, Colonna married Jon Ryan, a punter for the Seattle Seahawks.