Sara Schaefer

Born: ?
Blue Meter: Risqué
Next Tour Date

Thursday | September 29
9:30PM
Going Up: Work In Progress by Sara Schaefer
The Elysian
Los Angeles, CA
Works

Records
2018 Live Laugh Love
2015 Chrysalis

Specials (and other video)
2019 Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Sara Schaefer
2013 John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show (Season 4)

Books (by and about)
2020 Grand

Biography

Sara Schaefer is a critically acclaimed stand up comedian, writer, and producer currently based in Los Angeles. She was recently the co-host of MTV’s late night show Nikki & Sara Live. Sara has appeared on @Midnight, John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Best Week Ever, and Inside Amy Schumer. She won two Emmy awards for her work at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and has written for BestWeekEver.tv and Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. Sara recently wrote, produced, and starred in her new web series, Day Job. Her new radio show, Lies, produced by WNYC, will debut this summer. She is also currently a staff writer on Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

Links:   Official Site   Twitter Instagram