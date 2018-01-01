Biography

Sam Morril, one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City, is also one of the best joke writers in the scene today. How do you know that’s true? Because he is writing this bio, and he wouldn’t lie about that to get extra work.

In 2011, Sam won The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta and was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch.” More recently, Sam has been seen on Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, “Conan” on on TBS twice, and is a regular on Fox News’ “Red Eye.”

He’s also been on Last Comic Standing, @Midnight, and Inside Amy Schumer. Sam recorded his debut album on Comedy Central records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists. He also released his very own half-hour Comedy Central special.

You can see Sam regularly at The Comedy Cellar in New York City, and some other clubs. He even pops into those pretentious indy hipster shows, and is regularly on the road hitting new cities.