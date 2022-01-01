Biography

Salvatore Edward Anthony Vulcano is a celebrated improvisational and stand-up comedian, actor and producer from Staten Island, New York. He began refining his comedy chops as early as high school, when he, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Joe Gatto met at the Monsignor Farrell High School Improvisation Club. Later, the quartet would form the comedy troupe The Tenderloins, where they created and filmed sketches that were successful on early internet platforms like YouTube, Myspace and Metacafe. Vulcano and The Tenderloins had their first big break in 2007 when they won NBC’s It’s Your Show competition with a sketch titled “Time Thugs” that landed the group a $100,000 grand prize. Four years later, the group went on to produce the show “Impractical Jokers” on TruTV. The show was an instant success, garnering 32 million viewers in the first series and is the most watched show on the network. Vulcano would also go on to star in the show “The Misery Index” on TBS. Away from the screen, Vulcano co-founded the podcast network called No Presh Network where he features on a number of successful podcasts. Recently, it was announced that Sal Vulcano would be leaving “Impractical Jokers” to focus on stand-up and other ventures.