Biography

Sabrina Matthews is an openly lesbian comic who relates the absurd in everyday life in a witty anecdotal style. “Sabrina’s brand of comedy is infectious,” says afterellen.com, and she “regularly draws out big laughs from both gay and straight audiences.”

Sabrina appears regularly at clubs, colleges, cruises, and festivals around the world. Her credits include her own hilarious half-hour comedy special, “Comedy Central Presents Sabrina Matthews”, a starring role in 2006’s hit documentary, Laughing Matters…More!, an appearance on Comics Unleashed and as a semi-finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing. After her television acting debut in “America’s Most Wanted” (yes, really), she has moved on to appear with Laura Kightlinger in IFC’s The Minor Accomplishments of Jackie Woodman, and in Margaret Cho’s 2007 film release, Bam Bam and Celeste.

She began her comedy career in the San Francisco Bay Area, and now, having survived a decade amidst the doughnut shops and dude-speak of Los Angeles, Sabrina now resides on the east coast, where she spends her days scuba diving, teaching her dog not to eat furniture, engaging in her favorite game (Point and Laugh), and generally doing anything else to avoid rifling through the heap of papers teetering on her desk in search of tiny, hastily scribbled comedy notes. All in comfortable shoes.