Biography

Ryan Stout is a well-crafted and seasoned comedian who has performed all over the world. A regular guest on CHELSEA LATELY, Ryan has also appeared on CONAN, Comedy Central’s LIVE AT GOTHAM, and his own half-hour special: COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS… RYAN STOUT. While still in college, Stout was already performing over 300 shows per year when, at age 22, he won the Boston International Comedy Festival’s stand-up comedy competition. He went on to perform at HBO’s The Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, HBO’s U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, the prestigious Just For Laughs International Comedy Festival in Montreal, and the very hip SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Within six months of moving to Los Angeles, he booked his first pilot, hosting a game show for MTV. That project established him as a go-to host for any occasion and over the next few years MTV booked Ryan to host nearly 50 pilots, specials, and episodes of random television. He even hosted the iconic MTV SPRING BREAK. In December 2011, his debut comedy album, Touché, was released by Comedy Central Records and reached #7 on the iTunes comedy charts. Currently, Ryan Stout can be seen every Monday thru Thursday on AXS TV, hosting the network’s one-hour flagship show, AXS Live.