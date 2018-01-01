Large image of stand-Up comic Roy Wood Jr

Stand-Up Comedian Roy Wood Jr

Roy Wood Jr

Born: December 11, 1978
Blue Meter: Tame
3 

Next Tour Date

Friday | February 16
8:00
PM
Punch Line Philly
Philadelphia, PA
Works

Records

2017Father Figure
2013Things I Think, I Think: A Live Album
2008Bob & Tom Radio: The Comedy Tour

2006I’ll Slap You To Sleep

2005Confessions of a High School Benchwarmer

2003My Momma Made Me Wear This

Specials (and other video)

2017Roy Wood Jr.: Father Figure
2010Last Comic Standing 7
2008Def Comedy Jam

Season 8

2006Bob & Tom Radio: The Comedy Tour

2006The World Stands Up (Season 2)
2005Premium Blend (Season 9)

Books (by and about)

Biography

Named by Entertainment Weekly as one of 12 comics to watch in 2009, Roy has been featured on the new season of CBS’ THE LATE SHOW w/ David Letterman, HBO’s DEF COMEDY JAM, TV One’s ‘The Funny Spot w/ Tony Rock’,  BBC’s THE WORLD STANDS UP- LONDON, , CBS’ LATE LATE SHOW w/ Craig Ferguson, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and Comedy Central’s BOB & TOM COMEDY TOUR. He’s also showcased at the prestigious MONTREAL COMEDY FESTIVAL and is a regular guest on the E! Network’s ‘CHELSEA LATELY’.

Hailing from Birmingham, AL, Roy’s creative writing and dedicated work ethic has since earned him the right to perform his comedy in front of millions of people coast to coast.

The Montreal Gazette called Roy’s 2006 festival performance on the ‘New Faces’ show “tremendous” and the Hollywood Reporter called Roy a “standout”. Roy has also appeared on ‘COMEDY CENTRAL’S PREMIUM BLEND’, BET’s COMIC VIEW, CBS’ STAR SEARCH (2003) where he made it to the semi-finals, ‘IT’S SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO’ and LIVE IN HOLLYWOOD w/ KIKI SHEPPARD’.

Steering clear of predictable topics and premises, Roy delivers comedy that gives an honest look at not only his life, but the world in which we live. The universal appeal of his comedy crosses all race and cultural lines which is why he has opened for an array of comedians ranging from D.L. Hughley, Ron White, Monique, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall and Katt Williams.

A two-time nominee for APCA’s title of ‘Comedian of the Year’ Roy works numerous college and university appearances into his schedule every year as well.

Roy has also carved a niche for himself in the world of radio. Until late 2006 he was head writer and producer of the Buckwilde Morning Show WBHJ 95.7 JAMZ– Birmingham, AL He is also a regular guest on the ‘Bob & Tom Radio Show, a syndicated morning show heard by more than six million people every morning. His hilarious prank phone calls are also carried in almost 50 different radio markets including stations in Canada and England.

In addition to terrestrial radio, his prank calls are a main stay on Jaime Foxx’s ‘Foxxhole Station’ on SIRIUS Satellite Radio.

These same prank calls have been compiled into three nationally released CD’s. 2003′s ‘MY MOMMA MADE ME WEAR THIS’ , 2005′s ‘CONFESSIONS OF A HIGH SCHOOL BENCH WARMER’ and his newest CD, “I’LL SLAP YOU TO SLEEP”

Links:   Official Site   Facebook   Twitter Instagram